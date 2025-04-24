Pahalgam attack: CM Mohan Majhi pays tributes to Prashant Satpathy, assures family of all help

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday paid floral tributes to Prashant Satpathy, who was killed in the dastardly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, at his native village Ishani of Balasore district.

CM Majhi also had a conversation with the wife of Prashant and other family members at his residence.

Advertisement

The CM condemned the terrorist attack on innocent tourists based on religion in Pahalgam. He announced that the state government will take steps to provide a job to Prashant’s wife and bear all the expenses of the studies for Prashant’s minor son.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister also announced an ex gratia of Rs 20 lakh for the family of deceased Prashant.

Odisha state BJP president Manmohan Samal, state Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena, Balasore MP Pratap Chandra Sadangi and others accompanying CM Majhi also paid last tributes to Prashant.

A pall of gloom descended upon the village as hundreds of villagers gathered at Prashant’s residence to pay their tributes.

The people present there raised slogans like ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Prashant Satpathy Amar Rahe.”

Earlier, the special flight carrying the body of Prasant reached Bhubaneswar Airport at around 12.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Deputy Chief Minister K.V. Singh Deo, Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari, state BJP President Manmohan Samal, Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhakta Charan Das, Police DG Y.B. Khurania, and other senior officials also paid floral tributes to Prashant.

The family members of Prashant, along with his wife and son, were also present at the Airport.

Prashant, an employee of the central undertaking CIPET (Central Institute of Petrochemicals Engineering & Technology), Balasore, along with his wife and son, had gone to Jammu and Kashmir to enjoy the holiday. He, along with 25 others, died in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam on April 22.