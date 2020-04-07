As the deadly Coronavirus has taken everyone under its sway, everyone is doing their bit to create awareness. Bollywood celebs have also joined the league and are doing every possible thing to motivate and spread awareness among the people, in the best possible manner. Every now and then, they have been sharing pictures and videos urging the citizens to stay indoors and maintain social distancing. Not just this, many of them have taken the step forward and pledged to contribute to PM CARES Fund, NGOs and Maharashtra CM Relief Fund. On Monday, Akshay Kumar, along with other celebs collaborated with Jackky Bhagnani for an inspiring song “Muskurayega India” on COVID-19 for the citizens of the country.

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Rajkummar Rao, Sidharth Malhotra, Kriti Sanon, Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrrana, Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Kiara Advani, Rakul Preet Singh, Taapsee Pannu, and even cricketer Shikhar Dhawan are seen singing in the music video. In the video, the celebrities have recorded their parts from their respective houses.

Sharing glimpses of the pre-COVID India, the stars say that India will be back on the streets, celebrating festivals, dancing, laughing once the pandemic is over, amid visuals of the police and other forces working hard in the current situation. The video starts with the PM’s message to the nation, propelling them to beat the virus.

Applauding the initiative of the film fraternity, PM Modi, on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to share the video. PM Modi echoed the lyrics of the song “Muskurayega India“, saying that the country ‘will fight’ and ‘win’ against the deadly coronavirus.

फिर मुस्कुराएगा इंडिया… फिर जीत जाएगा इंडिया… India will fight. India will win! Good initiative by our film fraternity. https://t.co/utUGm9ObhI — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 7, 2020

The song is sung and composed by Vishal Mishra.