Varun Dhawan is currently gearing up for his next flick Mr Lele. However, according to reports, the film has been postponed. Announcing the same, director Shashank Khaitan took to official Twitter handle and shared the reason behind delaying the film’s release.

Sharing a letter, Shashank wrote, “Hi Guys, here is an update on Mr Lele. Karan, Varun and I have mutually decided to postpone the shooting of the film. It’s a script we all love and am sure will revisit soon. But scheduling the film was turning out to be very tough, as the film has a solid ensemble cast and the dates were just not falling into place. I am very sure Varun and I will collaborate soon, either on Mr Lele itself or on something new, as collaborating with him has always been the most joyful and fulfilling experience in my life. Have a great day guys, lots of love (sic).”

The film was to be produced by Karan Johar. On January 13th, the director-producer announced the film. Varun Dhawan shared the first look poster of Mr Lele. Alongside, he wrote, “MR लेले Maaza Lele @karanjohar & @shashankkhaitan! #MrLele aa raha hai aag lagaane with non-stop entertainment! Cyu in cinemas on 1st Jan 2021! (sic).”

Varun was last seen on the big screen in Street Dancer 3D. The film got average reviews from critics.

The October actor recently wrapped the shooting of Coolie No 1. The film also stars Sara Ali Khan. It is directed by his father David Dhawan. It will release on May 1.