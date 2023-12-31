Madhuri Dixit reflects on ups and downs of 2023

Madhuri Dixit wrapped up the year by celebrating the highs and lows of 2023. Sharing a recap video on Instagram, she reflected on the moments that defined the year, captioning it, “Celebrating all the ups and downs that made this year truly remarkable. #yearinreview #happynewyear #recap2023 #bye2023” [link to Instagram post].

The video showcased glimpses from Madhuri’s recent holidays, capturing precious moments with her family and industry friends. Notably, it featured a reunion with ‘Dil To Pagal Hai’ co-star Karisma Kapoor. In the footage, the duo could be seen joyfully dancing to Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone’s ‘Balam Pichkari’ from ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’ and posing for selfies.

Madhuri Dixit also offered a sneak peek into her performance at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI), where she graced the stage with mesmerizing renditions of her hit tracks. Recently, she received the ‘Special Recognition for Contribution to Bharatiya Cinema’ award at the IFFI, expressing her gratitude by stating, “I am very honored to receive this award. These types of awards always encourage and motivate us to do more good works.”

Her latest appearance was in ‘Maja Ma,’ a family entertainer set against the backdrop of a traditional festival and a vibrant Indian wedding. Directed by Anand Tiwari and written by Sumit Batheja, the film premiered exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)