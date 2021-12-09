‘KatVic’ Wedding: Complaint filed against celebrity couple, venue manager, DC

As the marriage of famous Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kick-started, a Rajasthan-based advocate filed a suit against them for blocking the road leading to the Chauth Mata temple.

Advocate Naitrabind Singh Jadoun said that the road has been closed from December 6th to 12th which leads to the temple. His complaint was against the manager of Six Senses Fort Barwara, the wedding venue, the would-be couple, and the District Collector. A request has been made to open the temple in view of the problems faced by the devotees.

Jadaun said in his complaint that he has no objection to the event.

“Chauth Ka Barwara accommodates a historical temple of Chauth Mata, which is centuries old. Every day, hundreds of devotees visit the temple and offer their prayers. Hotel Six Senses is located on the way to the temple. The hotel manager has closed the road leading to the temple under the supervision of the District Collector from December 6-12. Due to this, the devotees are facing a lot of trouble in reaching the temple. For the next six days, the main road leading from Hotel Six Senses to the temple will be completely closed. In such a situation, keeping in mind the sentiments of the common man and the devotees, the way to the Chauth Mata temple should be opened from the front side of Hotel Six Senses,” Jadaun said in his complaint.

(With inputs from IANS)