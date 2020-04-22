Amidst lockdown, B-town celebs have been making most of their time on social media. From creating awareness to sharing hilarious memes, actors have been acing their social media game on point. Among all this, Kartik Aaryan is also at home and is spending most of his time with his family. He has been sharing a few hilarious videos with sister Kritika Tiwari amidst the lockdown.

But a recent video of Kartik with Kritika received backlash from netizens and celebrities. The video showed Kartik pretending to fling his sister off the balcony after he disliked a chapati made by her.

Kartik, who posted this video on his social media account, got criticised by the public for it. Netizens have been commenting that the video shows domestic violence and have been bashing the actor for throwing his sister out of the balcony.

This guy has become a youth idol by consistently 🌟ing in misogynistic films &is happy 2extend it to his disgusting #lockdown video. DV in India is skyrocketing many women stuck 24/7 with their https://t.co/EF3ixCUdY6 this out #India.He influences many more millions than Tangoli https://t.co/g6dyLFvnEf — ShutUpSona (@sonamohapatra) April 21, 2020

Singer Sona Mohapatra who has always been open about expressing her views on social media condemned Kartik and tweeted, “I have begun to believe that this is a new PR strategy for many. Put out misogynistic content or even hire a multiple #MeToo accused & then wait for the feminists to speak up & protest & thus amplify? Free ka publicity. Case in point Kabir Singh, Indian Idol & maybe this too?.”

People have also called out the actor for the video. While some tweeted, “When there is a reported rise in domestic violence this is outrageous”, others wrote, “Is he suggesting that the girl fell down from the balcony & he wanted to only save the belan?? Can we throw him out of our planet, please?! Or best-out of our solar system.

Now, on Wednesday, the singer also lauded for Kartik Aaryan and wrote, “I think it’s fabulous & worth cheering that @TheAaryanKartik took note & brought down his problematic video. I appreciate his response & I do hope to see him in films that are more responsible in their gender messaging too. Love & regards to you Aaryan. May we all grow & evolve (sic).”