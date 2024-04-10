Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: Kartik Aaryan spotted shooting at Howrah bridge in Kolkata

Kolkata’s bustling streets witnessed a whirlwind of activity as Kartik Aaryan, the heartthrob of Bollywood, took to the iconic Howrah Bridge for shooting his much-anticipated film, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’. The internet exploded with excitement as snapshots of Kartik, donning the garb of his character Rooh Baba, zipped through social media feeds atop a three-wheeler bike.

Draped in a mysterious black robe, Kartik exuded an enigmatic aura near Howrah with a bandana adorning his head, complemented by sunglasses and Rudraksha beads, embodying the essence of his role. The city of Kolkata set the perfect backdrop for the unfolding drama, with its vibrant streets adding an authentic touch to the cinematic experience.

Kartik Aaryan spotted at Howrah Bridge for the shooting of a schedule of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3🤩

Rooh baba supremacy🤙🏻@TheAaryanKartik #KartikAaryan pic.twitter.com/wngGDXFFzM Advertisement — Pulkit (@am_pulkit) April 9, 2024

Directed by the seasoned filmmaker Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ promises a rollercoaster ride of thrills and chills, featuring powerhouse performances by Vidya Balan and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. Scheduled for a Diwali 2024 release, the film has already sent ripples of anticipation across the cinephile community.

Vidya Balan, renowned for her iconic portrayal of Manjulika in the 2007 predecessor, joins the ensemble cast, much to the delight of fans worldwide. Kartik Aaryan, expressing his excitement, welcomed Vidya aboard the project on Instagram, signaling a reunion of sorts in the eerie world of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

Anees Bazmee, the creative force behind the franchise’s second installment, is set to weave his magic once again, following the stellar success of its predecessors helmed by Priyadarshan and starring Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya.

In addition to ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for other exciting projects, including ‘Chandu Champion’, a tale of resilience inspired by real-life events, under the direction of Kabir Khan. This marks a significant collaboration between Kartik and Kabir, promising to captivate audiences with its inspirational narrative.

Furthermore, Kartik is set to dazzle the silver screen with his roles in director Hansal Mehta’s ‘Captain India’ and director Anurag Basu’s ‘Aashiqui 3’, showcasing his versatility as an actor and cementing his status as a bonafide star in the realm of Indian cinema.