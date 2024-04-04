Kartik Aaryan masters Marathi for ‘Chandu Champion’ role

Get ready for a cinematic treat, folks! The highly anticipated movie ‘Chandu Champion’, jointly produced by the powerhouse duo Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, featuring Kartik Aaryan is gearing up for its grand release. But hold onto your seats because there’s more to this film than meets the eye!

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Kartik Aaryan, is all set to dazzle us with a never-before-seen avatar in ‘Chandu Champion’. Known for his dedication to his craft, Kartik has left no stone unturned to breathe life into his character. And here’s a fun fact that’ll make you admire him even more – he spent a whopping 14 months honing his Marathi language skills for this role!

In the movie, Kartik steps into the shoes of a completely different character, and he’s gone above and beyond to make it authentic. Not only did he undergo a jaw-dropping physical transformation, but he also delved deep into perfecting his Marathi dialect. With the help of a dedicated language coach by his side, Kartik immersed himself in the nuances of the language, ensuring that he portrays his character with utmost authenticity.

Advertisement

Now, if that doesn’t raise your excitement levels, I don’t know what will! Fans are eagerly waiting to see Kartik Aaryan in this new light, and ‘Chandu Champion’ promises to be a cinematic spectacle like no other.

Mark your calendars because ‘Chandu Champion’ is ready for release on June 14, 2024. With its stellar cast, gripping storyline, and Kartik’s dedication shining through, this movie is all set to captivate audiences worldwide and leave a lasting impression on hearts everywhere. Get ready for a rollercoaster ride of emotions and stay tuned for the cinematic event of the year!