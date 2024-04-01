Kartik Aaryan to take on don role in Vishal Bhardwaj thriller?

In a thrilling twist to the Bollywood scene, heartthrob Kartik Aaryan is set to take on the role of Don Hussain Ustara in an upcoming Vishal Bhardwaj project. This news has sent fans into a frenzy as they eagerly await to see the actor in this gritty thriller, produced by none other than Sajid Nadiadwala.

According to film journalist Rahul Raut’s recent update on social media, Kartik will step into the shoes of the fearless Don Hussain Ustara, a character who dared to challenge the notorious underworld kingpin, Dawood Ibrahim. What’s more intriguing is that this project is believed to be the same one Vishal Bhardwaj was previously working on with Deepika Padukone and the late Irrfan Khan, known as the ‘Sapna Didi’ film. However, the script has been reworked to tell the story from Ustara’s perspective.

With filming scheduled to commence in September 2024, the leading lady for the role of Ashraf Khan, aka Sapna Didi, is yet to be finalized, adding to the anticipation surrounding this project.

But that’s not all on Kartik’s plate! Before diving into the underworld drama, audiences can catch him in Kabir Khan’s ‘Chandu Champion’, where he promises to showcase a never-before-seen avatar. And let’s not forget about the much-awaited ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, which is already in the works, featuring the talented Triptii Dimri and Vidya Balan.

With such a diverse lineup of films, Kartik Aaryan is undoubtedly solidifying his position as one of the industry’s most sought-after actors. And with each new project, he continues to captivate audiences with his versatility and charm.

As fans eagerly await further updates on these exciting ventures, one thing is for sure: Kartik Aaryan is ready to take Bollywood by storm, one unforgettable performance at a time.