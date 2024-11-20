Kangana Ranaut praises Aryan Khan for choosing directon over acting

Kangana Ranaut has praised Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, for choosing to direct a series rather than following the traditional route of acting.

Aryan Khan, who will make his directorial debut with a Netflix series, has been receiving a wave of support from industry peers, including Kangana Ranaut, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, and Shanaya Kapoor.

Sharing her thoughts on Aryan’s directorial journey, Kangana took to Instagram to express her admiration.

She noted that it’s refreshing to see children from film families venture beyond the usual glamorous expectations of acting. “It’s great that children from film families are going beyond just wanting to wear make-up, lose weight, doll up and think they are actors,” she wrote.

Kangana emphasized the need to raise the bar for Indian cinema, adding that those with resources often take the easiest path. She applauded Aryan for choosing the less-traveled road of filmmaking and expressed her excitement about his debut as a writer and director.

Other celebrities have also been quick to congratulate Aryan. Karan Johar shared his excitement by posting a heartfelt message on his Instagram, writing, “Love you, Aryan!!!! I am so so so so proud of you and can’t wait for the world to see your incredible series. It’s going to ROCK and RULE!!!”

Aryan’s sister, Suhana Khan, also joined the celebration, sharing her thoughts in a playful message. “Lots of laughs, drama, action, and a little bit of trouble – just like it always is with you,” she wrote on Instagram.

Aryan Khan’s series, set to release on Netflix next year, has already generated significant buzz.