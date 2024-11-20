Aryan Khan makes directorial debut with Netflix series on bollywood

Aryan Khan, the elder son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, is ready to showcase his talent behind the camera.

Making his directorial debut, Aryan Khan is ready to bring an intriguing new series to Netflix, giving viewers a deep dive into the high-stakes and glamorous world of the Hindi film industry.

The yet-untitled series follows the journey of an ambitious outsider navigating Bollywood’s dazzling yet challenging landscape. Described as a multi-genre blend, it promises a unique mix of drama, humor, and larger-than-life characters.

Shah Rukh Khan expressed his excitement about the project, highlighting its fresh approach. “This series offers a refreshing look into the cinematic world and the hustle it takes to succeed as an outsider. Aryan, along with Red Chillies Entertainment and passionate minds, has created something full of heart, hustle, and entertainment,” he shared.

The series marks Aryan’s debut as both creator and director, with production helmed by his mother, Gauri Khan. Slated to release on Netflix in 2025, it stands out as the sixth collaboration between Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. The partnership has previously delivered hits like ‘Darlings’, ‘Bhakshak’, ‘Class of ’83’, ‘Betaal’, and ‘Bard of Blood’.

Monika Shergill, Vice President of Content at Netflix India, praised Aryan’s vision. “Aryan brings a bold and dynamic approach to storytelling. This series is not just entertaining but truly one-of-a-kind. We’re thrilled to continue our association with Red Chillies Entertainment and share our passion for fresh narratives with viewers worldwide.”