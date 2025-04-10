Abhijeet Bhattacharya makes a snide remark about Shah Rukh Khan

Back in the day, playback singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya was celebrated as the voice behind Shah Rukh Khan. The singer voiced several of SRK’s hit songs like ‘Mai Koi Aisa Geet Gau,’ ‘Tauba Tumhare Yeh Ishaare,’ and ‘Woh Ladki’ among others. However, the two had a fallout. Abhijeet has often opened up on the rift and even slammed the actor occasionally. Now, he has once made a salty remark against Shah Rukh Khan.

During a conversation with ANI, the interviewer asked Abhijeet Bhattacharya about his awkward relationship with Shah Rukh Khan. To this, the singer said, “We’re like twins, I mean, it seems that way with the voice. Now I realize that all these songs aren’t mine. Shah Rukh sang this song, Shah Rukh wrote this song, Shah Rukh composed the music, Shah Rukh made the film, Shah Rukh is the cinematographer. Everything is Shah Rukh. What can I do? People tell me it’s Shah Rukh’s song, and then I realize, oh, right, it’s not mine. Sab kuch woh hi hai toh bhai main kya karun. (He is everything, so what am I)?”

As the conversation progressed, the interviewer asked about the hit tracks from ‘Chalte Chalte’ such as ‘Tauba, Tumhare Yeh Ishaare.’ Abhijeet replied, “Chalte Chalte film average hi thi, gaane hit the, sirf gaane hi hit the, par ab kya kar sakte hain. (Chalte Chalte was an average film, only the songs were hit, but what can be done)”

Meanwhile, previously, the singer stated that SRK’s songs lost their charm and magic after Abhijeet stopped singing for him. Moreover, he also previously stated, “I wasn’t singing for Shah Rukh Khan. I was singing for my craft. But when I saw that they acknowledged everyone except the singer, I thought, ‘Why should I continue being his voice?’”

Abhijeet Bhattacharya has voiced several hit Bollywood tracks. His discography includes several notable hits. The singer has voiced over 1000 songs for the film industry.

