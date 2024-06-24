Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Ulajh’ release date postponed to August 2nd

The release of Janhvi Kapoor’s much-anticipated film ‘Ulajh’ is hitting a slight bump as its release date has pushed back. Originally set to hit screens on July 5th, eager fans now have to mark August 2nd on their calendars for the big reveal.

Janhvi herself took to Instagram to share the news, posting a video announcing the new date with the caption, “Mark your calendars for August 2nd! #Ulajh is coming to theaters near you! Get ready for an exciting ride with popcorn in hand!” The delay is due to the ongoing efforts to perfect the post-production details of the film.

‘Ulajh’ promises to be a gripping tale, delving into the life of a young diplomat navigating the intricate web of challenges both in her professional career as an Indian Foreign Service officer and in her personal life.

A recent teaser drop offered a glimpse into the intensity of the film, with Janhvi’s character shown on a quest for vengeance against those who have wronged her and her nation. Directed by National Award winner Sudhanshu Saria, the movie also stars Gulshan Devaiah and Roshan Mathew in pivotal roles, bringing to life a narrative woven with lies, deceit, and patriotism.

Produced by Junglee Pictures, ‘Ulajh’ is penned by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues by Atika Chohan. The film promises to offer audiences a fresh take on the thriller genre, exploring themes of loyalty, betrayal, and personal sacrifice against the backdrop of the Indian Foreign Services.

Janhvi Kapoor expressed her excitement about the project, stating, “When they approached with the script of ‘Ulajh’, it instantly attracted me because as an actor, I am constantly looking for scripts that make me break out of my comfort zone.” She also highlighted the layered complexity of her character and the narrative, signaling a challenging yet rewarding role.

With a stellar ensemble cast including Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang, and others, ‘Ulajh’ is going to captivate audiences with its unique storyline and compelling performances when it finally hits theaters on August 2nd.