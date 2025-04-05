‘Peddi’ first look drops Sunday: Ram Charan, AR Rahman promise a visual feast

Ram Charan is clearly buzzing with excitement, and with good reason. The first look of his much-awaited film ‘Peddi’ is all ready to be unveiled this Sunday at 11:45 AM, and the hype is already sky-high.

The actor gave fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes magic by sharing a short video of none other than A.R. Rahman—yes, ‘the’ A.R. Rahman—working on the background score while Charan himself looked on with visible glee.

“Super pumped after watching the glimpse. Special shout out to @arrahman sir. You will love it!” Charan wrote, building anticipation with the hashtag #PeddiFirstShot.

Ram Charan announces ‘Peddi’ first look:

Directed by ‘Uppena’ fame Buchi Babu Sana, ‘Peddi’ has been making headlines ever since it was announced. The title and first look were revealed on Ram Charan’s birthday, setting social media on fire.

Two striking posters were released: one a close-up of Charan’s intense, bearded face, and the other showing him ready for action, gripping a wooden plank and rocking a gritty, rural avatar. The look? Raw, rugged, and ready for war.

The film is being backed by an impressive production lineup—Venkata Satish Kilaru is producing it, while the dynamic duo of Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings are presenting it.

If you’re familiar with Telugu cinema, you know this means we’re in for a visual and emotional rollercoaster.

Word on the street is that ‘Peddi’—also being called #RC16 by fans—is being made on a mind-blowing scale, with no compromises on quality. Think massive sets, stunning cinematography, and storytelling that’s both rooted and resonant.

Speaking of cinematography, the film boasts the visual genius of R. Rathnavelu behind the lens. This is the same man who gave us breathtaking frames in films like ‘Rangasthalam’ and ‘Enthiran’, so expectations are soaring.

Add to that the creativity of production designer Avinash Kolla, and we’re looking at a full-blown cinematic spectacle.

But wait—it gets better. The cast is a total power-packed blend of talent from across the Indian film industry. Joining Ram Charan are Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor, Kannada legend Shiva Rajkumar, veteran Jagapathi Babu, and the always-versatile Divyendu Sharma.

With a cast this diverse and dynamic, ‘Peddi’ is truly setting itself up as a pan-India blockbuster.

And then there’s A.R. Rahman, the maestro weaving his sonic magic into the film. His music needs no introduction, but it does guarantee one thing—this soundtrack is going to live rent-free in our playlists.

What’s fascinating is how ‘Peddi’ seems to be blending rustic storytelling with cutting-edge technique. From its grounded rural backdrop to high-end production values, the film is aiming to strike that rare balance between mass appeal and artistic integrity.

And if the teasers are anything to go by, it’s going to be a treat for both the eyes and ears.