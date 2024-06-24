‘Monkey Man’ faces indefinite delay in India due to CBFC inaction despite global release

‘Slumdog Millionaire’ fame Dev Patel’s ‘Monkey Man’ is yet to see a release in India and it still seems a distant hope for the makers. The revenge flick released across the USA and Canada on April 5 this year, while Universal Pictures slated April 19 as the release date in India. However, the Central Board of Film Certification is still holding back on even reviewing the film.

As per the latest report by The Hindu, a source claimed that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has ‘thwarted its release without formally banning it’ by not screening the film for the advisory panel. By simply avoiding even watching the film, the board has seemingly imposed a de-facto ban, with suggesting cuts being a much later step.

As per the report, these developments come after the makers made significant cuts to the original film, to eliminate anything that hinges upon the nexus between politics and religion. Furthermore, the version which released globally and on streaming sites is also free of all the chopped scenes.

The studios even went ahead to change the colour of political banners used in the film from saffron to red, while also trying their best to eliminate scenes that could be doubtful.

As per The Cinematograph (Certification) Rules, 2024, a five-day deadline is there for a film to refer to the Examining Committee. The same rule was applicable under the previous rules in the 1983 version. In the case of ‘Monkey Man,’ this deadline passed well in May, yet the censors still haven’t reviewed the film.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan in April, Makarand Deshpande who has acted as an influential godman in ‘Monkey Man,’ revealed that he was informed that several crucial scenes were removed from the film because of ‘political reasons.’

For example, Makarand’s character’s introduction dialogue in the film, “Faith is the most elegant weapon. For his beliefs, a man can blow himself to pieces for no money. That’s how empires are built” was removed from the film.

‘Monkey Man’ narrates the story of an underdog street fighter who ends up becoming a vigilante superhero. Dev’s character fights against the oppressive rich who stomp on the downtrodden and are also responsible for his mother’s death.

However, his path takes a turn as he becomes a champion for the oppressed, transforming into the eponymous Monkey Man. Alongside Patel, the film stars Sikandar Kher, Sharlto Copley, Sobhita Dhulipala, Makarand Deshpande, Ashwini Kalsekar, and others.