Janhvi Kapoor’s 2024 lineup: From comedy to thriller and more

Janhvi Kapoor is set to dazzle audiences in 2024 with a diverse lineup of films that showcase her versatility and talent. From comedy to thriller and sports drama, Janhvi is all geared up to leave a lasting impression on the big screen.

Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari

Janhvi Kapoor’s comedic chops take center stage in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, a promising venture backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Here, she stars opposite Varun Dhawan as Tulsi Kumari, promising a delightful blend of humor and drama.

Ulajh

In ‘Ulajh’, Janhvi Kapoor steps into the shoes of an IFS officer, showcasing her versatility in a gripping thriller. The teaser has already set tongues wagging, hinting at an intense narrative that promises to captivate audiences.

Advertisement

Devara: Part 1

Janhvi Kapoor makes her debut in Telugu cinema with ‘Devara: Part 1’, sharing the screen with Jr NTR in an action-packed drama. Her first look has sparked curiosity, setting the stage for a compelling performance in this eagerly awaited film.

RC16

‘RC16’ sees Janhvi Kapoor take on the lead role in a highly anticipated sports drama directed by Buchi Babu Sana and starring Ram Charan. Combining elements of period drama with the adrenaline of sports, this film is poised to be a visual treat for audiences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor’s 2024 lineup promises an exciting journey through diverse genres and characters, showcasing her ability to immerse herself in roles ranging from comedy to intense thriller and action-packed drama. As she continues to push boundaries and charm audiences with her performances, Janhvi Kapoor stands out as one of Bollywood’s most promising talents to watch in the coming year.