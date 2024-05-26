Janhvi Kapoor sparks debate: Gandhi, Ambedkar and casteism

Janhvi Kapoor recently stirred up a storm on the internet with her candid remarks on two towering figures of Indian history, Mahatma Gandhi and Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, and their differing perspectives on casteism. In an interview with The Lallantop, the actress delved into her fascination with history, sparking an intriguing conversation.

When asked about her hypothetical time-travel destination within history, Kapoor expressed a desire to witness a debate between Gandhi and Ambedkar on casteism. Her request to refrain from delving deeper into her views hinted at the potentially controversial nature of her opinions, yet she ventured forth.

Opining on the evolution of Gandhi’s stance on casteism, Janhvi Kapoor remarked on the stark contrast between merely acquiring knowledge about casteism and actually experiencing its ramifications firsthand. She highlighted Ambedkar’s steadfast clarity on the issue, juxtaposing it with Gandhi’s evolving perspective.

Further probed about discussions on caste during her schooling years, Kapoor revealed a surprising void in such dialogues, even within her own household. This admission resonated strongly with audiences, eliciting a mix of pride and astonishment at her willingness to engage with complex socio-political issues.

Kapoor’s openness in addressing a topic as sensitive as casteism, especially within the context of mainstream Bollywood, struck a chord with netizens. In an industry often criticized for its lack of engagement with socio-political discourse, Kapoor’s unapologetic stance serves as a refreshing departure from the norm.

Her candid remarks not only shed light on her personal convictions but also challenge the prevailing notion that Bollywood celebrities shy away from discussions on history and politics. Janhvi Kapoor’s willingness to navigate these uncharted waters reaffirms the importance of dialogue and introspection in shaping a more informed and inclusive society.