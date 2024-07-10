‘Ulajh’ poster unveiled: Janhvi Kapoor shines in intriguing thriller

Step into the intriguing world of espionage with “Ulajh,” the upcoming thriller from Junglee Pictures, set to hit cinemas on August 2nd. Revealed through stunning new poster, “Ulajh” promises an immersive dive into the complex realm of diplomacy and personal intrigue.

Janhvi Kapoor takes center stage in a commanding role, portraying a young IFS officer embroiled in a web of conspiracy that challenges her both professionally and personally. Alongside Kapoor, the ensemble cast features talents like Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Rajesh Tailang, and Meiyang Chang, each bringing their own depth to the narrative.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Written by the acclaimed duo of Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues penned by Atika Chauhan, “Ulajh” has already captured attention with its teaser, hinting at a gripping cinematic experience. The film’s storyline follows Kapoor’s character navigating a pivotal assignment abroad, where she uncovers layers of deception that threaten not only her career but also her family’s legacy of service.

Directed by Sudhanshu Saria and produced by Vineet Jain under the banner of Junglee Pictures, “Ulajh” was filmed across evocative locations in India and London. The production, which commenced in mid-2023 and wrapped up by the end of the year, promises a visually striking backdrop to complement its intense narrative.

Supporting Kapoor in pivotal roles are Adil Hussain, Jitendra Joshi, and Rajendra Gupta, adding further depth to the ensemble. With its release date set for August 2nd, 2024, “Ulajh” is ready to captivate audiences with its blend of suspense, drama, and a compelling exploration of loyalty and betrayal in the world of international diplomacy.

Stay tuned as “Ulajh” prepares to unravel its secrets, after the poster, and deliver a cinematic journey that promises thrills and intrigue in equal measure.