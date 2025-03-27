‘Peddi’ first look OUT: Ram Charan’s RC16 avatar is raw and ruthless!

Ram Charan just turned 40, and what better way to celebrate than with a major movie announcement? The much-anticipated ‘RC16’ finally has an official title – Peddi – and the first-look posters have sent fans into a frenzy!

Director Buchi Babu Sana dropped the posters on Charan’s birthday, and let’s just say, they pack a punch! The actor looks completely transformed—wild, rugged, and intense. A messy beard, piercing eyes, unkempt hair, and a nose ring give him an edge like never before. One poster shows him casually smoking a cigar in a striped red shirt, oozing confidence and raw power.

Catch the ‘RC16’ aka ‘Peddi’ posters here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buchi babu sana (@buchibabu_sana)

The second poster gives away a bit more. Ram Charan, holding an old-school cricket bat, stands in a rustic stadium under floodlights. Could this mean a sports-driven rural action drama? Fans are already speculating!

Buchi Babu Sana took to social media to wish Charan a happy birthday with a touching message:

‘”Happy Birthday my Dear @AlwaysRamCharan Sir..In one word you are Gold Sir. Thank you for everything Sir.”‘

Ram Charan himself shared the posters, writing, “A FIGHT FOR IDENTITY!! #RC16 is #Peddi. A @buchibabu_sana film. An @arrahman musical.”

The film isn’t just about Charan’s transformation—it’s also got an exciting ensemble cast! Bollywood’s Janhvi Kapoor joins the project, and she made sure to wish Charan a happy birthday while expressing her enthusiasm for the film. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and veteran actor Jagapathi Babu are also on board, adding to the hype.

In another exciting twist, ‘Mirzapur’ actor Divyenndu will also be part of ‘Peddi’. His first look was revealed earlier, hinting at an intense character arc.

‘Peddi’ is backed by Sukumar Writings, the production house of director Sukumar (the man behind ‘Pushpa’). And the music? None other than Oscar-winner A.R. Rahman is composing the soundtrack, making this a film to watch out for.

Charan was last seen in ‘Game Changer’, the much-talked-about film directed by S. Shankar, where he starred alongside Kiara Advani. Now, with ‘Peddi’ shaping up to be another mass entertainer, fans can’t wait to see what’s in store.