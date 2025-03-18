Shikhar Pahariya slams troll for casteist remark: “Focus on educating yourself”

Shikhar Pahariya, Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor’s boyfriend, didn’t hold back when a social media user made a caste-based comment on his post. Known for usually avoiding online negativity, Shikhar decided to call out the regressive mindset this time.

During Diwali last year, Shikhar shared a series of pictures featuring Janhvi and some dogs, capturing festive moments. However, a user left a casteist remark on his post, saying, ‘“Lekin tu toh Dalit hai”’ (‘But you’re a Dalit’).

Rather than ignoring it, Shikhar took to his Instagram Story to respond, making it clear that such remarks have no place in today’s world.

Calling out the troll, he wrote: “It’s honestly pathetic that in 2025, people still hold such small, backward mindsets.”

He went on to highlight the true essence of Diwali:

“It’s honestly pathetic that in 2025, there are still people like you with such a small, backward mindset. Diwali is a festival of light, progress, and unity, concepts that are clearly beyond your limited intellect. India’s strength has always been in its diversity and inclusivity, something you clearly fail to grasp. Maybe instead of spreading ignorance, you should focus on educating yourself because right now, the only thing truly ‘untouchable’ here is your level of thinking.”

For those unfamiliar, Shikhar Pahariya comes from a prominent political background. He is the grandson of former Home Minister Sushilkumar Shinde. His mother, Smruti Shinde, is an actress, and his brother, Veer Pahariya, recently made his Bollywood debut in ‘Sky Force’ alongside Akshay Kumar, Nimrat Kaur, and Sara Ali Khan.

While Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar have never publicly confirmed their relationship, they are frequently spotted together—at parties, film screenings, and family gatherings. Reports suggest their relationship dates back to before Janhvi’s Bollywood debut. Though they reportedly had a rough patch in between, their bond appears to have remained strong over the years.