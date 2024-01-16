Ira Khan trolled for smoking cigarette in her pre-wedding photos

Ira Khan, Aamir Khan’s daughter, is an active social media user. Ira made news a few days ago for being in a relationship with boyfriend Nupur Shikhare, and now she’s being trolled for uploading her latest photo with a dog.

That is not the reason for being trolled! Some keen-eyed internet users noticed a carton of cigarettes and a lighter on the bench near her, which were purposefully blurred in the Instagram post. While Ira Khan captioned the photo “Good Morning with a coffee cup emoji,” netizens commented, “Cigarettes lighter blurrrrrrr.”

Another user commented, “Cigrate or lighter, focus me, aa gya hai.” “Which cigarette do you smoke?” questioned the third person.

Aside from smoke, others were offended by the clothing she was wearing. One of them said, “Why don’t celebrity children dress properly? What’s the reason?

Ira Khan often trends on social media for her videos, where she usually speaks about struggling with mental health issues. Last year, she revealed that she had been battling depression for over four years.

In the 6:36-minute video, she said, “I do not do drugs, I do not harm myself, I do not drink too much, I do not have too much coffee, and my depression does not work like that. I do not have immediate life threats. That is not how my depression manifests.”

Meanwhile, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married this week. The wedding celebrations featured mehendi, a sangeet ceremony, a football game, and a pajama party. In front of their loved ones in Udaipur on January 10, the couple exchanged vows and rings.

The couple also had a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on January 13, where everyone in Bollywood came to celebrate Ira and Nupuur’s marriage.