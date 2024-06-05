Hema Malini wins third term; Esha Deol celebrates “Hat Trick”

In a moment of jubilation, Esha Deol took to Instagram to celebrate her mother, Hema Malini in her remarkable victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The iconic actress-turned-politician secured her third consecutive term representing Mathura, winning with a substantial margin of 5,10,064 votes against her closest rival, Mukesh Dhangar of the Congress, who garnered 2,93,407 votes.

Esha Deol’s congratulatory message was heartfelt and simple: “Congratulations mamma (heart emoji) Hat trick.” This win brought immense joy not just to their family, but also to Hema Malini’s vast fan base.

Hema Malini’s political journey began in 1999. She was nominated to the Rajya Sabha in 2003 for a six-year term by President APJ Abdul Kalam and formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004. Her political career took a significant leap in 2014 when she won the Mathura constituency, defeating RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary. She retained her seat in the 2019 elections, and now, her 2024 victory marks a commendable hat-trick.

Expressing her gratitude and joy, Hema Malini shared, “I am very happy that I am getting a chance to serve people for the third time. I thank the people and our alliance workers. This opportunity allows me to complete the work that was left unfinished.”

This year, Hema Malini’s daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol, actively campaigned in Mathura, demonstrating their support for their mother’s political endeavors. Esha, while speaking to ANI, praised the ongoing development in Mathura and Vrindavan, highlighting the balanced approach of progress and heritage preservation.

“There’s so much to say about Mathura. I’m visiting after some time, and the development is evident. It feels wonderful here. Importantly, along with development, the heritage of Vrindavan has been well preserved,” Esha remarked.

She also acknowledged the unwavering support from Mathura’s residents, which played a crucial role in her mother’s victory. “The residents of Mathura have shown tremendous support. They want my mother to continue her work here and win. It’s their support that enables my mom to achieve so much,” Esha added.