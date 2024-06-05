Sonakshi Sinha celebrates father Shatrughan Sinha’s Asansol win

Shatrughan Sinha, a prominent member of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), secured a decisive victory in the Asansol constituency of West Bengal during the recent Lok Sabha elections. His win marks a significant milestone, celebrated fervently by his daughter, Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha.

Sonakshi Sinha took to Instagram to express her gratitude to the voters of Asansol. “Thank you to the people of Asansol,” she wrote, alongside heartfelt messages supporting her father’s political journey. Shatrughan Sinha’s nearest competitor was Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, a former Union minister and BJP candidate. Sinha emerged victorious with a margin of 59,564 votes, a testament to his strong local support.

The Asansol constituency cast its votes during the fourth phase of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on May 13. In the days leading up to the election, Sonakshi actively campaigned for her father, urging the electorate to support him. She praised Shatrughan Sinha as a leader of integrity and vision, dedicated to fostering positive change. “Asansol… aaj apki vote dene ki baari hai… Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity, and prosperity,” she posted on Instagram, encouraging residents to participate in the democratic process.

In her posts, Sonakshi shared a video from Shatrughan Sinha’s campaign trail, emphasizing his commitment to the constituency’s development. “I can tell you about my father is that he is a leader with integrity, vision, and a commitment to positive change! Your vote matters, make it count for progress, unity, and prosperity! Vote wisely, vote well, and vote for democracy!” she added, highlighting her father’s qualities.

The results of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections were announced on a Tuesday, revealing significant shifts in the political landscape. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 240 seats, a notable decrease from its 2019 tally of 303. Meanwhile, the Congress party saw substantial gains, securing 99 seats.

Despite securing a third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP fell short of the 272-seat majority mark, obtaining 240 seats. This outcome marks the first time since the BJP’s sweeping victory in 2014 that the party did not achieve an outright majority. As a result, the BJP will need to form coalitions, likely relying on allies such as JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar and TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu, to govern effectively.