Hema Malini celebrates Braj Raj utsav, promises cultural shows

Hema Malini, the veteran Bollywood actress and BJP Member of Parliament representing Mathura, recently shared her insights on the growth of the Braj Raj Utsav, an annual 10-day cultural festival in Uttar Pradesh that has evolved into a major celebration of the region’s art, spirituality, and craftsmanship.

This year’s Braj Raj Utsav, which is currently underway, showcases the vibrant cultural heritage of the Braj region. The event, now in its third day, has expanded significantly from its humble beginnings.

In a conversation with reporters, Hema Malini expressed her joy at seeing how the festival has grown over the years, becoming a highly anticipated occasion for both locals and visitors. “This used to be a small event, but today, it’s a much bigger celebration,” she said, adding that this year’s Utsav is curated to appeal to the people of Mathura while offering a taste of the diverse culture the region is known for.

The festival is full of wide variety of performances and exhibitions, all aimed at promoting the rich traditions of the area. From cultural programs to handicraft stalls, the event offers something for everyone.

Malini highlighted the range of performances taking place each day, with the festival kicking off with Ashutosh Rane’s performance ‘Humare Raam’. The current performances include one dedicated to the life of the legendary Rani of Jhansi, showcasing the valor and contributions of India’s iconic women warriors. “It’s wonderful to see the stories of our veeranganas being shared here,” Malini remarked.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

The Utsav will feature performances by some of India’s most celebrated musicians, including Kailash Kher and Anup Jalota. One of the most anticipated events is a Krishna Leela performance by artists from Shriram Bharatiya Kala Kendra in Delhi. This devotional dance performance is going to highlight the region’s deep connection with Lord Krishna.

Beyond performances, the Braj Raj Utsav serves as a marketplace for traditional crafts. Handcrafted items such as sarees, jewellery, and mojris (traditional footwear) are on display, giving visitors a chance to appreciate the region’s craftsmanship and take home a piece of its cultural legacy. “It’s important to showcase and celebrate our traditional crafts,” Malini said, pointing out the many beautiful pieces available for purchase at the festival.

Reflecting on the festival’s increasing popularity, Hema Malini shared her pride in the success of the event. She noted that many artists from across the country now participate, contributing to the Utsav’s growth and helping it become a vital cultural celebration for Mathura and beyond. “It’s heartening to see how much this event has evolved,” she added.

One of the standout moments of last year’s Braj Raj Utsav was Malini’s own performance, where she honored the 525th birth anniversary of the revered saint Mirabai. Malini, a trained Bharatnatyam dancer, captivated the audience with a dance drama depicting the life of Mirabai, who was popular for her unwavering devotion to Lord Krishna.

Dressed in traditional outfits, Malini brought the saint’s story to life, performing with grace and emotion. In one of the acts, she wore a vibrant yellow and green lehenga, and in another, she donned a red and pink lehenga to represent Mirabai’s deep spiritual connection. Her final performance, where she wore a white saree and played the Ektaara.

Malini recalled that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who attended the event, had praised her performance. “It was a moment of great honor when the Prime Minister sat for two hours to watch the program,” she said, adding that the Prime Minister had also launched a commemorative coin in memory of Mirabai during his visit to Braj.