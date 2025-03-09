Dreaded criminal shot dead in a police encounter in UP

The Uttar Pradesh police have gunned down a dreaded criminal, with a reward of Rs one lakh of his head, in an encounter early on Sunday.

Mathura DIG/SSP Shailesh Pandey, who led this action, said criminal Fati alias Asad, a native of Garh Mukteshwar in the Hapur district was rounded up under the Highway police station area and was critically injured in police firing after the criminal opened fire on the police.

The injured criminal was rushed to the hospital where doctors declared him dead.

There are over three dozen cases of murder, kidnapping, and robbery pending against the criminal in UP, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir. He was an active member of the Chhemar gang.