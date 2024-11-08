Kartik Aaryan wishes to witness Chhath Puja amidst ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ success

Bollywood star Kartik Aaryan, currently riding high on the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, recently took a moment to connect with fans and celebrate the festive season by sharing his Chhath Puja wishes.

The actor, who reprised his much-loved role as Rooh Baba, has delivered the biggest box office opener of his career, making this Diwali season even more special for him. With ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ breaking records and receiving overwhelming love from fans, Kartik’s popularity is soaring, and he is going to appear next in an upcoming musical love story by director Anurag Basu.

In the midst of this success, Kartik’s warm Chhath Puja message added a personal touch. He left a comment on OTT actress and avid fan Manisha Rani’s Instagram post. The reel featured her celebrating the festival.

Kartik’s comment read, “Happy Chhath Puja to you and everyone. Chhath Puja dekhne ka mera bohot mann hai .”

Chhath Puja is an ancient festival dedicated to Surya, the solar deity. Rituals focus on gratitude for life’s blessings and prayers for fulfilling devotees’ wishes. Celebrations extend beyond India, with major gatherings in Nepal and cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Kathmandu. Notably, Bharat-Nepal Maitri Chhath Ghat, situated on the Indo-Nepal border, attracts thousands from both countries. They come together to perform rituals at this sacred spot.

For Kartik Aaryan, who expressed a genuine desire to witness Chhath Puja in person, the festival holds special significance.