Ravi Kishan extends Chhath Puja greetings to Bhojpuri community

BJP MP and actor Ravi Kishan extended warm wishes to his fans and the Bhojpuri community for Chhath Puja, a deeply revered festival especially celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and Uttar Pradesh.

Expressing his heartfelt greetings, Ravi Kishan said, “Happy Chhath Puja to everyone. May Chhath Maiya’s blessings remain on everyone… We wish Chhath to the Bhojpuri community all over the world.”

However, Kishan’s festive message tinged with sorrow as he mourned the loss of renowned Bhojpuri folk singer Sharda Sinha. Reflecting on her contributions, he said, “We will miss her a lot… She never sang any kind of songs to earn money. She always maintained her dignity while protecting Bhojpuri culture.”

Sinha, a beloved cultural icon, passed away on Tuesday at AIIMS Delhi due to complications from septicaemia. Her music, especially her Chhath Puja renditions, held a cherished place in the hearts of her fans and had become synonymous with the festival itself.

Known for her soulful and authentic songs celebrating Bhojpuri traditions, Sinha’s loss leaves a significant void in the folk music landscape. Her compositions for Chhath Puja, in particular, encapsulated the reverence and dedication of the festival, and her absence during this year’s celebrations has brought a wave of nostalgia and respect from her admirers.

Chhath Puja, a multi-day celebration, kicked off this year with the Nahay-Khay ritual on Kartik Shukla Paksha’s Chaturthi Tithi, where devotees undertake purification practices.

This was followed by Kharna, where devotees fast and prepare for the main days of Chhath. The festival will conclude with Usha Arghya on Saptami Tithi, observed on November 8.

Across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Delhi, devotees gathered at sacred rivers like the Ganga and Yamuna to perform rituals, showing gratitude to Chhath Maiya (the Sun God’s consort) for blessings and well-being.

Devotees often sing traditional songs, many of which were popular due to Sharda Sinha, deepening the connection of her legacy with this sacred festival.