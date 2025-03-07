After Kashi and Ayodhya, it’s now Mathura’s turn: CM Yogi at Barsana Holi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inaugurated ‘Rangotsav 2025’ in Barsana, Mathura, during his one-day visit.

On this occasion, he declared that after the revitalisation of Kashi and Ayodhya, it is now time for the development of Mathura and Braj Bhoomi.

During the event, the Chief Minister offered prayers at the Shri Ladli Ji Maharaj temple and commenced the festival of colours with the traditional Laddumar Holi and a floral celebration.

In his address, he described the land of Braj as a symbol of devotion and faith, enriching Sanatan culture for over 5,000 years, where the divine presence of Shri Radha and Shri Krishna is felt in every particle.

The Chief Minister stated that Uttar Pradesh is blessed to be home to Kashi, Ayodhya, and Mathura—three sacred pilgrimage sites that stand as eternal symbols of Sanatan unity. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership for establishing a new tradition of heritage preservation and development, which is evident in the grand success of the recently concluded Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

CM Yogi further remarked that those who questioned Sanatan Dharma, spread misinformation, and attempted to distort its essence have received a resounding response from its devoted followers.

Describing Holi as a festival of unity and harmony, CM Yogi emphasised that while the Mahakumbh conveyed a message of unity to the world, Holi further strengthens it. He lauded the rich traditions of Sanatan Dharma, highlighting the world-famous Lathmar Holi and Laddumar Holi of Barsana as embodiments of this cultural legacy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced that significant provisions have been made in this year’s budget for the development of Braj Bhoomi, with projects worth crores linking Barsana to new growth opportunities. A ropeway service has been introduced in Barsana for the first time. He said, “After the successful completion of the Mahakumbh, the focus shifted to the development of this sacred land, following the transformation of Kashi, Ayodhya, Prayagraj, and Maa Vindhyavasini Dham.”

The Chief Minister assured that there would be no limits to the development of Mathura, Barsana, and Braj Bhoomi. Expressing his devotion to Shri Radharani Ji during Holi, he pledged to work tirelessly for the region’s progress. Referring to the recent change of government in Delhi, he reiterated the promise to rejuvenate the Yamuna River, ensuring it becomes as clean and uninterrupted as the Ganga.

During the event, CM Yogi honoured saints and extended Holi and Rangotsav greetings to devotees from India and abroad. He emphasised that Barsana represents Brahma, Nandgaon symbolises Shiva, and Govardhan embodies Vishnu, making Braj Bhoomi a source of blessings for every follower of Sanatan Dharma. He further highlighted that the “double-engine government” guarantees security, development, and prosperity.

On this auspicious occasion of Holi, the Chief Minister expressed confidence that the development of Braj Bhoomi would gain fresh momentum. He visited the Shri Ladli Ji Maharaj temple to pray for the state’s welfare.

On this occasion, saints Vinod Baba, Ramsukh Das, Madhavdas Mouni Baba, Phalahari Baba, ministers Sandeep Singh, Chaudhary Laxmi Narayan, Rajya Sabha MP Tejveer Singh, MLAs Meghshyam Singh, Puran Prakash, Rajesh Chaudhary, Yogesh Chaudhary, Om Prakash Singh, Mayor Vinod Agarwal, District Panchayat President Kishan Chaudhary, BJP Regional President Durvijay Singh, BJP leader Nirbhay Pandey, Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, Nagar Panchayat President Barsana Vijay Singh, Vice President of Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad Shailaja Kant Mishra etc. were present. Geetanjali Sharma gave a special presentation on the ‘Holi of Flowers’ through dance with her group.

During his one-day visit to Barsana, Mathura, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reviewed the progress of various regional development projects. Shailaja Kant Mishra, Vice President of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Tirtha Vikas Parishad, briefed the Chief Minister on development works worth approximately Rs 29 crore that have been completed.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the timely and high-quality execution of ongoing projects in the Braj area.

Shailaja Kant Mishra highlighted several key projects in Barsana, including the Radharani Kitchen, facade lighting at the Shri Radharani Temple, and the introduction of a ropeway facility based on the PPP model — a first for facilitating access to the temple.

Other developments included the Yatri Jan Suvidha Kendra near Govardhan Drain, Priya Kund Peeli Pokhar facade lighting, and a PWD Guest House Facilitation Centre. Praising these initiatives, CM Yogi emphasised that the Braj region is a major centre of Sanatan culture. He assured that no effort would be spared in accelerating its development.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to expedite the completion of all projects across the Braj region, including Barsana, focusing on maintaining high-quality standards and ensuring that pilgrims and locals reap maximum benefits.