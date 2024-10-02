Govinda recovering after gunshot, wife Sunita confirms discharge soon

Bollywood actor Govinda is on the road to recovery after a minor accident involving his licensed revolver.

On Tuesday morning, the actor was injured when his gun accidentally discharged while he was storing it in a cupboard at his Mumbai residence. Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, visited Criticare Hospital on Wednesday and shared an update on his condition.

In her conversation with the media, Sunita reassured fans, saying, “He is much better now. We will move him to a regular ward today, and he should be discharged in two days. Thanks to everyone’s blessings, he’s recovering well. I want to tell his fans not to worry—he’s doing fine.”

The accident occurred early Tuesday around 4:45 a.m. when Govinda was preparing to travel to Kolkata. According to Mumbai Police, he was attempting to place his revolver back in the cupboard when it slipped, causing it to fire and hit him in the leg.

The actor’s manager, Shashi Sinha, confirmed that the bullet had been removed and Govinda’s condition was stable. “The doctor has successfully removed the bullet, and he’s out of danger,” Sinha added.

Later, Govinda released an audio message, thanking his well-wishers and expressing his gratitude to the medical staff at Criticare Hospital. “With the blessings of my fans, my parents, and God, I’m doing better. The bullet has been removed, and I thank Dr. Agarwal and everyone who prayed for me,” he said in Hindi.

Following the incident, several close friends and colleagues rushed to check on him. Director David Dhawan and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha were among the first to visit Govinda at the hospital, offering their support during this time.