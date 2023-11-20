Govinda-David Dhawan Patch Up Years After Spat

Govinda has officially confirmed the reconciliation with filmmaker David Dhawan, putting to rest any lingering rumors about their past differences. In an exclusive revelation, Govinda disclosed that their patch-up had occurred well before the recent Diwali festivity, during which they were seen engaged in conversation at Ramesh Taurani’s celebration.

In a recent interview, Govinda shared that when they met, the focus was not on revisiting the past or engaging in what he termed as ‘filmy talk.’ The actor expressed his joy at the enduring support of fans who continue to hope for a collaboration between him and David Dhawan. “I am glad people still feel that we should work together. Yeh unka pyaar hai (It is their love),” said Govinda.

Highlighting that the reconciliation had already taken place, Govinda emphasized that their encounter at the Diwali bash was the second since they buried the hatchet. He recounted the event as a pleasant celebration, filled with good food and enjoyable moments. Dismissing the need to dwell on the past, Govinda stated, “We don’t believe in raking up the past. Why mull over it? That’s not necessary. Let bygones be bygones.”

During an interview with journalist Rajat Sharma, Govinda adopted a sarcastic tone when addressing the previous discord with David Dhawan. Reflecting on the extensive collaboration with the filmmaker, Govinda remarked, “I don’t imagine his son will also do 17 films with him. I had no idea what it meant to work on so many films with the same director. I didn’t even treat my family members the way I treated him. My brother is also a filmmaker, although I haven’t worked on 17 films with him.”

While David Dhawan has not publicly responded to Govinda’s comments, a source close to the filmmaker offered insights on the matter. The source conveyed, “If Govinda believes that the 17 films he made with David are the reason for him to be forever grateful, David may do the same. But he won’t do it.” This perspective sheds light on the complexity of their professional relationship and suggests that while Govinda may harbor sentiments of gratitude, David Dhawan may not reciprocate in a similar manner.

Reports indicate that Govinda experienced a sense of disappointment when David Dhawan collaborated with other actors such as Salman Khan and Sanjay Dutt, potentially contributing to the strain in their working relationship. However, with the recent patch-up and their shared focus on positive memories, it appears that both parties are eager to move forward and leave the past behind.