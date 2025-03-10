Govinda accuses Bollywood of conspiring against him

Celebrated actor Govinda has been absent from the silver screen for a while now. Over the years, the actor has dominated screens with his moves and wit. However, lately, the actor has been away from the celluloid. In a recent interview, the ‘Partner’ actor claimed that Bollywood conspired against him to remove him from the industry. Moreover, he expressed his regret about passing on a 100-crore film.

During a conversation with Mukesh Khanna on his podcast, Bheeshm International, Govinda stated the Hindi film industry conspired against him. He said, “I went through a defamation phase and it was pre-determined. They wanted to remove me from the film industry. I understood that I, an uneducated person, have come in-between educated people and they want to remove me. I can’t spoil their name but I didn’t know to what extent they will go. Conspiracies started against me, people were caught outside my house with gun. My nature changed after all these conspiracies.”

During a previous interaction with Times of India, the actor opened up on mistreatment in Bollywood. “In the last 14-15 years, I have invested money and lost around Rs 16 crore. I was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn’t get theatres and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn’t happen,” he said. When asked if there was a conspiracy against him in Bollywood, he affirmed, “Yes, of course it was. As they say, apne bhi paraye ho jaate hain. (friends turn their backs on you). If fate is not on your side, then your own people also turn against you”

Meanwhile, during the podcast interaction with Mukesh Khanna, Govinda also revealed passing on a 100-crore film. The actor expressed regret over his decision. “When they were writing that I didn’t have work, I had left a Rs 100 crore film. I was looking in the mirror and slapping myself for refusing the project. I told myself, ‘You have gone mad, you could have financed yourself with that money.’ The film had the same role that is working these days.” talking about it, Govinda defended his decision. He emphasised the importance of staying true to oneself. “It’s important to be honest with yourself and listen to your inner voice.”

On the professional front, Govinda’s last project was the 2019 film, ‘Rangeela Raja.’ Moving ahead, he has three projects on his plate.