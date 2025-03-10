Govinda reveals James Cameron offered him 18 crores to star in ‘Avatar’

In a recent interview, renowned Bollywood actor Govinda revealed that James Cameron offered him 18 crores to star in ‘Avatar.’ The actor also stated it was he who suggested the title to Cameron.

Speaking with Mukhesh Khanna on his podcast, Bheeshm International, Govinda reminisced about the anecdote involving Cameron. He said, “I have left an offer of Rs 21.5 crore, and I remember this because it was very painful leaving it. I had met a Sardarji in America and gave him a business idea that worked; some years later, he made me meet James Cameron. He asked me to do a film with James, so I invited them for dinner to discuss it. I have given the film’s title – Avatar. James told me the hero in the film was handicapped, so I said I am not doing the film. He offered me Rs 18 crore for it and said I would be required to shoot for 410 days. I said that is okay, but if I paint my body, I will be in the hospital.”

Continuing, the ‘Raja Babu’ actor said, “Our body is the only instrument we have. At times, some things appear very appealing professionally, but you also have to see their effects on your body. Sometimes, you have to keep apologizing to people for years for saying no to a film; even if they are close, they have very strong egos.”

Cameron’s 2009 film ‘Avatar’ became a global box office sensation. The film starred an ensemble cast. This included Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Stephen Lang, Michelle Rodriguez and Sigourney Weaver. During its theatrical run, the film broke several box-office records. Notably, the title became the highest-grossing film of all time.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Govinda’s last project was the 2019 film, ‘Rangeela Raja.’ Moving ahead, he has three projects on his plate.