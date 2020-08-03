Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide mystery is getting big day by day. In the latest development, his friend Siddharth Pithani has revealed that the late actor was heartbroken in January. He had also shared his plans of moving away from the city life and doing farming.

In an interview with Zoom, Siddharth told that Sushant had called him in the first week of January and had said, “Please come back, I think we can do something together. I don’t want to act anymore. We can start something in the field of virtual reality and other content. I am sure you are the right person for this. Leave your job, I will pay you the same salary.”

He further added that Sushant wanted him to come the same day post which he abandoned his company, his apartment and packed whatever he could and left to meet Sushant. He said when he reached Sushan’t house, he looked very heartbroken, said, ‘I don’t have anyone right now,’ and was crying.

He said Sushant asked him to stay with him and assured him that he will take care of his family as his own.

Siddharth also revealed that the actor wanted to have a stable life and was disturbed by the crowd on roads which he saw from his window. Siddharth said Sushant turned very emotional and said, “These all are actors, they are acting.”

‘Sushant said, “I have no one. We will go away from all this. We will go to Pavna,” claimed Siddharth. He said Sushant had a farmhouse in Pavna where they used to go to unwind and do all sorts of adventurous activities like trekking, cycling, exercising and also had a pool table. “Sushant said we can do farming and live on a budget,” Siddharth added.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father KK Singh has filed an FIR against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family members under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. He has accused her of abetment to suicide.