Prez, PM, other leaders pay floral tributes to Ambedkar in Parliament on his birth anniversary

President Droupadi Murmu; Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar; Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday paid floral tributes at the statue of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar at Prerna Sthal in Parliament House Complex on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Several Union Ministers, Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge; Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi; Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh; Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta; Members of Parliament, former lawmakers, and other dignitaries also paid tributes on the occasion.

Later, Lok Sabha Speaker Birla; Union Ministers, Rajya Sabha LoP Kharge, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh, Delhi CM Gupta; Members of Parliament, and former MPs paid floral tributes at the portrait of Babasaheb in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi also paid homage to Dr Ambedkar and emphasised how his vision continues to shape the country’s path toward progress.

“On behalf of all the countrymen, I bow down to Bharat Ratna Pujya Babasaheb on his birth anniversary. It is due to his inspiration that the country is dedicatedly engaged in realising the dream of social justice today,” PM Modi wrote on X.

“His principles and ideals will give strength and momentum to the creation of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat,” he added.

Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar had a profound impact on India’s social and political landscape, leaving an enduring legacy. Renowned as a champion of social justice, he is revered for his substantial and diverse contributions to Indian society.

Dr Ambedkar’s significant achievement lies in his role as the Chairman of the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution, where he played a pivotal role during the debates in the Constituent Assembly. He is respected as the driving force behind the Constitution of India, ensuring its principles of inclusivity and justice.

The portrait of Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar was unveiled in the Central Hall of Samvidhan Sadan (erstwhile Parliament House) by the then Prime Minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh on 12 April, 1990.

Paying rich tributes to Dr Ambedkar, Birla in a post on X said, “Tributes to the architect of the Indian Constitution, country’s first Law Minister, Babasaheb Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar ji on his birth anniversary. Babasaheb remained dedicated to equality, freedom, justice, and fraternity throughout his life. Coming from a humble background, he used education as a medium to bring the desired changes in society. As the Chairman of the Drafting Committee in the Constituent Assembly, he drafted the world’s best legislative document, the Constitution of India.

”As we celebrate 75th years of the adoption of the Constitution, Babasaheb’s philosophy becomes even more relevant. His ideas inspire us to remain united against all forms of injustice, exploitation, and oppression. Dr Ambedkar’s life, dedicated to the upliftment of the underprivileged class and the empowerment of the Nation, will continue to inspire millions of countrymen for ages.”