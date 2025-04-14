Nawazuddin in uniform: 5 times he wore the badge and owned the screen

When it comes to slipping into the skin of complex characters in uniform, Nawazuddin Siddiqui doesn’t just act — he ‘becomes’.

Over the years, he has taken on a variety of roles in uniform, not just wearing the badge but adding weight to it with layered performances. Whether he’s chasing criminals or unearthing hidden secrets, Nawaz brings a unique flavor to every officer he portrays.

Advertisement

Let’s rewind and look at the moments where Nawaz, as a man in uniform, left a lasting impression — from the streets of Kolkata to the hills of Uttarakhand.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nawazuddin Siddiqui (@nawazuddin._siddiqui)

1. Kahaani (2012)

Before he became a household name, Nawaz made people sit up and take notice as Intelligence Bureau officer A. Khan in ‘Kahaani’. He wasn’t your average intelligence guy — he was intimidating, impatient, and razor-sharp. His confrontations had bite, his silences were tense, and he brought real menace to the screen without ever needing to raise his voice. Nawaz’s Khan was the kind of officer you’d rather not cross — ever.

2. Raat Akeli Hai (2020)

Fast-forward to Netflix’s noir murder mystery ‘Raat Akeli Hai’, and you see a very different officer. As Inspector Jatil Yadav, Nawaz plays a man weighed down by societal norms and personal wounds. He’s awkward in love, meticulous in work, and driven by a stubborn sense of justice. Unlike flashy Bollywood cops, Jatil is real — flaws, insecurities, and all. And that’s exactly what makes him unforgettable.

3. Raees (2017)

Facing off against none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Nawaz as ACP Majmudar in ‘Raees’ was nothing short of a power move. While SRK charmed his way through smuggling dens, Nawaz matched him with cool-headed determination and some brilliant comic timing. This wasn’t a sidekick or a mere obstacle — he was a force of his own. A cop with wit, guts, and unshakable ethics, Majmudar held his ground in a world full of grey zones.

4. Rautu Ka Raaz (2024)

In his latest release ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’, Nawaz takes us to the misty hills of Uttarakhand, playing SHO Deepak Singh Negi — a man investigating a death that no one wants to talk about. The film’s mood is eerie, quiet, and almost still — and Nawaz echoes that in his restrained, introspective performance. There’s something unsettling about the way he moves through this sleepy town, uncovering truths that were meant to stay buried. It’s the kind of role that stays with you.

5. Costao (Upcoming)

Next up, Nawazuddin will be seen in ‘Costao’, where he plays real-life customs officer Costao Fernandes — the man who busted a gold smuggling racket in the ’90s. While the film is still under wraps, the buzz is real. The poster alone hints at a gritty, intense ride. Knowing Nawaz’s habit of diving deep into his roles, this biopic might just be another feather in his cap.

From gritty enforcement officers to emotionally fragile investigators, Nawazuddin Siddiqui has carved a niche of his own — far from the traditional ‘hero cop’ image.

He brings honesty, vulnerability, and quiet power to every role, reminding us that a badge doesn’t make the man — the man ‘defines’ the badge. And Nawaz? He wears it like no one else.