Kareena Kapoor sets the stage on fire with ‘Chammak Challo’ in Dubai

When Kareena Kapoor Khan walks into a room, you know something iconic is about to happen. But what she pulled off in Dubai recently wasn’t just a red carpet moment—it was a full-blown nostalgia trip. Over the weekend, the Bollywood diva made a dazzling appearance at a jewellery brand event in Dubai, and fans were in for a surprise. As the beats of ‘Chammak Challo’ kicked in, Kareena turned up the glam and groove, dancing to the chartbuster that once took over every wedding playlist in the country.

Dressed in a gorgeous sage green saree adorned with intricate embellishments, Bebo owned the stage like it was 2011 again.

The internet naturally went into overdrive. Videos of her dancing to ‘Chammak Challo’, smiling ear-to-ear, and simply living her best life were quick to go viral, with fans and celebrities alike showering her with praise. Some called it a “Bollywood throwback done right,” while others couldn’t stop talking about her effortless beauty and signature charm.

But of course, Kareena didn’t just stop at dancing. She served major fashion inspiration too. The sage-green saree was elegant, bold, and uniquely her. The cherry on top? A cheeky Instagram post where she shared pictures in the outfit and wrote, “Day dreaming about my kadhi chawal.” Only Kareena could pair couture with comfort food cravings and make it look that cool.

And while everyone was busy talking about her glam look, Kareena was busy making headlines for something far deeper. Just days before the Dubai event, she attended the launch of celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar’s book ‘The Commonsense Diet’ in Mumbai. There, Kareena opened up about what ageing means to her—and it’s the kind of honest, no-filter talk that makes you love her even more.

“Age is just a number,” she said, looking radiant without the need for cosmetic gimmicks. “I want to keep working till I’m 85. I want to be able to bend down and pick up my grandkids. I want to do things for myself, not depend on a stick or someone else.”