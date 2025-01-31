‘Hera Pheri’ 3 confirmed! Priyadarshan and Akshay Kumar tease a grand return

The OG comedy film returns with its third instalment! Priyadarshan announces his interest in helming ‘Hera Pheri 3.’ Akshay Kumar jumps on board without second thoughts. While Suniel Shetty and Paresh Raval are yet to greenlight, fans are hoping for their smashing return. The announcement takes fans on a nostalgic ride as they look forward to the return of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam on the silver screens. The awaited news comes as a surprise gift to fans, shared on Priyadarshan’s 68th birthday.

Taking to social media, Akshay Kumar penned a note wishing the director. The two are currently working on the horror-comedy ‘Bhooth Bangla’ with Tabu. “Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts…both real and unpaid extras? Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!” The director’s response to the post sent fans into a frenzy.

Thank you so much for your wishes Akshay . In return I would like to give you a gift , I'm willing to do Hera Pheri 3 , Are you ready @akshaykumar , @SunielVShetty and @SirPareshRawal ? https://t.co/KQRdbKMu3D — priyadarshan (@priyadarshandir) January 30, 2025



Priyadarshan replied, “Thank you so much for your wishes, Akshay. In return I would like to give you a gift, I am willing to do Hera Pheri 3, are you ready, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal?”. Soon, Akshay expressed his enthusiasm for the project. He posted, “Sir!!! Your birthday, and I got the best gift of my life. Chalo karte hain phir thodi Hera Pheri 🙂 @SirPareshRawal @SunielVShetty @priyadarshandir.”

The ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise found its inception in 2000. The film emerged as a genre-defining film boasting a massive fandom. The film is hailed as one of the most iconic films of Indian cinema. The comedy flick was brought to life with the ace trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Raval. The second instalment made its way in 2006 and continued the signature essence of the film.

In his recent conversation with Pinkvilla, Akshay Kumar iterated his interest in kickstarting ‘Hera Pheri 3’ as soon as possible. “Even I am waiting to start Hera Pheri 3. I don’t know, but if everything goes well, it will start this year. When we started Hera Pheri, we didn’t know it would go ahead to become such a cult. Even when I saw the film, I didn’t understand. Yes, it was funny, but none of us expected the characters of Babu Bhaiya, Raju, and Shyam to become a cult.”

Akshay and Priyadarshan boast a camaraderie that spans years. The two have delivered several hits like ‘Hera Pheri,’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa.’ Moving ahead, they are also collaborating on ‘Bhooth Bangla.’