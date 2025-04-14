Kajol unveils the saree legacy she inherited from iconic mom Tanuja!

Kajol has been dazzling us with her saree looks for years, but this time, the actor shared a heartfelt reason behind her passion for the traditional attire. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, the beloved ‘Baazigar’ star Kajol revealed that her love for sarees comes from none other than her mother, the iconic actress Tanuja. And her recent post gave fans the ultimate proof of that stylish inheritance.

In her latest Instagram update, Kajol posted two stunning pictures—one from the past and one from the present—showcasing the mother-daughter duo’s shared love for the elegant six-yard wonder.

The first image featured Tanuja posing gracefully for a magazine cover in a floral saree that was nothing short of stunning. In the second picture, Kajol herself was seen rocking a beautifully printed saree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

With a caption that read, “My awesome blossom mom! And her love for sarees… I guess it’s genetic,” Kajol playfully tagged her famous saree obsession with a cheeky hashtag, #igotitfrommymomma.

Fans couldn’t help but gush over the heartwarming post. The comment section was full of love for both Tanuja and Kajol, with many praising the striking resemblance between mother and daughter.

One fan wrote, “Ufffff Tanu aunty eternally gorgeous,” while another commented, “You’re beautiful, just like your mom, saris really suit you, you’re so gentle in them, you’re just beautiful.”

It’s no surprise that Kajol’s saree game is always on point. She’s been serving iconic looks in this timeless outfit on and off-screen, especially in some of Bollywood’s most unforgettable scenes.

Who could forget her showstopping saree moments in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’? The song “Suraj Hua Maddham” is still in our memories, where Kajol, in a series of dazzling sarees, looked every bit the epitome of grace and style.

From neon green chiffon to the fiery red and yellow sarees, her saree looks from the song remain iconic, even after nearly 24 years since the film’s release.