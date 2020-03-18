While the government has shut down everything from schools, colleges to malls, theatres for a stipulated time period after seeing the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, there are shooting schedules too which are at a halt. Bollywood celebs are also in the relaxing mood and are spending time with their friends and family at home. Varun Dhawan, who is also in the same list, is currently on a break.

Recently, Varun has notified that due to the coronavirus outbreak, the trailer release of his next flick Coolie No 1 with Sara Ali Khan has been delayed. The film is directed by Varun’s father, David Dhawan.

In a live Instagram chat, when a fan asked Varun about Coolie No 1‘s release date, the actor informed that it had to be pushed due to the novel coronavirus scare. He said, “Coolie No 1 ka trailer was supposed to come out on April 2 but right now, can’t tell, can’t tell anything.

Many projects in Bollywood and Hollywood have been affected due to the novel coronavirus spread. The release of Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi has been postponed indefinitely. The film was supposed to release on March 24.

The release date of Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor’s Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar has also been pushed. Karan Johar recently announced that he is stopping all administrative and production work at Dharama Productions.

Coming to Varun, the actor was supposed to star in Shashank Khaitan’s Mr Lele, but the film has been called off due to date issues.