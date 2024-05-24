‘Chianca Chop Free’: TV host mispronunces Priyanka Chopra’s name, sparks outrage

A recent social media video has sparked outrage among fans as a British TV host struggled to pronounce Priyanka Chopra’s name. While mispronunciations are often brushed aside, supporters of the ‘Love Again’ star felt this instance was intentional. He called her ‘Chianca Chop Free’!

During a segment on Good Morning Britain, British TV host Andi Peters visited Madame Tussauds wax museum to discuss the wax figures of celebrities, effectively immortalizing them. Meanwhile, hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins remained in the studio.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by imjustbesti (@imjustbesti)

In the video, Andi stumbled over Priyanka Chopra’s name, eventually referring to her as “Chianca Chop Free.” Adil Ray promptly interjected, stating, “Honestly, Andi. If you’re going to stand next to somebody, at least work out what their name is. That’s Priyanka Chopra, the Indian Bollywood actress who is now a massive star in America.” Andi Peters later clarified that he was aware of Chopra’s identity and her marriage to one of the Jonas Brothers, as reported by Daily Mail.

Fans of the Bollywood icon flooded social media with expressions of anger and disappointment, denouncing the incident as “unacceptable” and “madness.”

While the online dispute escalated, neither party has officially addressed or commented on the matter.

Priyanka Chopra is ready to star in Ilya Naishuller’s ‘Heads of State’ alongside Idris Elba and John Cena, slated for release on Amazon Prime Video after its announcement in October 2020.