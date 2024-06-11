Bollywood stars unite to condemn terror attack on Reasi pilgrims

In a tragic incident that has left the nation in shock, terrorists targeted a bus carrying pilgrims to the Shiv Khori temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district. The attack, which occurred on Sunday evening, resulted in the deaths of at least nine people and left over 30 others injured. The bus was traveling from the Shiv Khori shrine to Katra when it was ambushed in the Pouni area, causing it to plunge into a gorge.

Prominent figures from across the country have expressed their grief and condemned the attack. Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, deeply moved by the incident, took to Instagram on Tuesday morning to share her sorrow. “Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we’re witnessing around the world,” she wrote.

Actor Varun Dhawan also voiced his outrage and sorrow, posting on Instagram, “Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families. Om Shanti.”

Parineeti Chopra echoed these sentiments on X (formerly Twitter), expressing her heartbreak. “Heartbroken to see the images coming in from #Reasi. Praying for the family of the deceased; may God give them strength, and may the injured recover as soon as possible,” she wrote.

Actor Mohit Raina, deeply saddened by the event, posted his condolences and prayers for the victims. “Deeply disturbed, pained, and saddened by the attack on pilgrims in Reasi. May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he shared.

Other celebrities, including Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, and Anupam Kher, have also expressed their grief and solidarity with the victims’ families.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have attributed the attack to the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba. In response, they have formed 11 teams to investigate the incident thoroughly. Additionally, a team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation in Reasi on Monday, with the NIA’s forensic team currently collecting evidence to aid the investigation.

This horrific event has cast a shadow over the nation, reminding us of the ever-present threat of terrorism and the innocent lives it affects. The country mourns the loss of these pilgrims and stands in solidarity with their families during this difficult time.