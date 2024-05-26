Farhan Akhtar’s ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ revived: Production to restart soon

Actor-director Farhan Akhtar teased netizens in 2021 with the announcement of his all-female travel film ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’ The film became highly anticipated, but following the announcement of the project and its lead actors, no further information was released.

The film was set to begin production last year but was postponed as Akhtar chose to focus on his other project, ‘Don 3.’ Netizens assumed that the film had been shelved, but recent developments indicate that Akhtar and Excel Entertainment are planning to revive the project.

According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the production house revealed that the team has been quietly fine-tuning the script and that the delay was due to scheduling conflicts. The source disclosed, “While ‘Jee Le Zaraa’ was put on the backburner before proceeding to the pre-production stage, the team at Excel was continuing to give the final touches to the script.

Advertisement

The film was put on hold due to date issues and not completely called off, as it’s a pet project for all the stakeholders—from the producers to writers and director. The script is completely in place and the team is now looking to revive the project.”

It was also reported that the project, focusing on the female-led travel film, is special for Akhtar and the production house. They conceived the idea of the film as the third installment of the “slice-of-life friendship films” following in the footsteps of ‘Dil Chahta Hai’ and ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Doobara.’

Reportedly, during Priyanka Chopra’s visit to India, she and Akhtar discussed the revival of the project. He also met with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in hopes of coordinating schedules and kickstarting ‘Jee Le Zaraa.’

In an interview with Variety, Akhtar clarified that the project was put on hold due to scheduling issues and that he believes the project has a “destiny of its own” and “it’ll happen when it has to.”

With the latest developments suggesting the film is back on track, it can be assumed that it is poised to create significant buzz and anticipation among fans, given the success of the previous travel friendship films developed by the production house.