Priyanka Chopra begins filming ‘The Bluff’ in Australia

Renowned actress Priyanka Chopra has embarked on a new cinematic journey in Australia, where she has started shooting for her much-anticipated film ‘The Bluff.’ The excitement surrounding this project is palpable, with fans eagerly awaiting updates.

On Friday, Priyanka shared a glimpse from the set on her Instagram Stories, offering a sneak peek at the film’s progress. The shared image featured a clapboard revealing the movie’s title, ‘The Bluff,’ along with the names of director Frank E. Flowers and Director of Photography, Greg Baldi. The set’s ambiance was captured with a background of white sand, dry leaves, and scattered coconuts, hinting at the film’s tropical setting.

Her caption, “Let’s gooooo! AUM Day 1,” was enthusiastic, and she tagged the Russo Brothers and Amazon MGM Studios, highlighting the significant collaboration behind the project.

Advertisement

Just days before this, Priyanka delighted her followers with another personal touch from the set. She posted a series of heartwarming photos featuring her daughter, Malti Marie, showcasing her budding interest in hair and makeup. One photo captured Malti sketching on a mannequin at a dressing table, while another showed her curiously examining a hairbrush. These behind-the-scenes moments offer a charming glimpse into Priyanka’s life balancing motherhood and her demanding career.

‘The Bluff,’ directed by Frank E. Flowers, promises to be an intriguing adventure. Set in the 19th-century Caribbean, the film centers around a former female pirate, played by Priyanka Chopra, who must confront her past to protect her family. The storyline teases a mix of historical drama and personal redemption. This revolves against the backdrop of the Caribbean’s rich and tumultuous history.

‘The Bluff’ is the production of the Russo Brothers’ AGBO Studios and Amazon MGM Studios. The collaboration of these industry giants suggests a film of epic proportions, blending star power and expert direction.

As filming progresses in Australia, fans and followers can expect more updates and behind-the-scenes glimpses from Priyanka Chopra. ‘The Bluff’ is shaping up to be a significant addition to her diverse and illustrious filmography.