Boney Kapoor opens up about Sridevi’s demise, says it was an accidental death

Renowned filmmaker Boney Kapoor has finally opened up about the untimely demise of his beloved wife and iconic actor, Sridevi, who left us all in shock back in 2018. During an interview, Kapoor shared insights into Sridevi’s lifestyle, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding her tragic passing.

Kapoor revealed that Sridevi adhered to extremely strict dietary habits, notably excluding salt from her meals. This strict regimen occasionally resulted in her fainting episodes. Kapoor emphasized about her demise, “It was not a natural death; it was an accidental death.” He went on to describe how he had initially chosen to remain silent but was compelled to speak out due to immense pressure from the Indian media.

Intriguingly, Boney Kapoor disclosed that Sridevi’s dedication to her appearance on-screen was a driving force behind her dietary choices. She believed in looking her best, even if it meant sacrificing her health. Kapoor recounted instances where she experienced blackouts during their marriage, attributed to low blood pressure.

Moreover, Kapoor shared an anecdote relayed by actor Nagarjuna, who revealed a similar incident involving Sridevi during a film shoot. It was a tragic occurrence that left her with a broken tooth, showcasing the severity of her commitment to her diets.

Boney Kapoor, who knew about her dieting habits, often urged doctors to advise Sridevi to incorporate some salt into her meals. He recounted how even during dinner outings, she would insist on salt-free dishes. Unfortunately, she didn’t take the issue seriously, and Kapoor himself believed it might not be as severe as it turned out to be until the fateful incident occurred.

Sridevi’s passing remains etched in our memories as a heartbreaking event. She met an accidental drowning in her hotel room’s bathtub in Dubai on February 24, 2018. Boney Kapoor’s candid revelation about her dedication to maintaining her on-screen image and the subsequent health complications highlights the sacrifices she made for her art and her enduring legacy in the world of Indian cinema.