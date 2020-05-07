It’s been a while now since the ‘Bois Locker Room’ case came into light. The controversy gained momentum on the internet when leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from the national capital stirred up a storm over rape culture in India.

The chatroom is allegedly run by a group of young boys from South Delhi who shared images of women, many of them minors, without their permission. These photos are further subjected to lewd comments, slut-shaming and body shaming. Private chats accessed by certain users also showed members joking about violence against women and ways to rape minors.

Soon after, Bollywood celebs including Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and others took to their respective social media handles to express a sense of anger and anguish over the issue.

Recently, actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife, Mira Rajput has also joined the bandwagon. She has also expressed her feelings about the ongoing ‘Boys Locker Room’ controversy, as she shared an essay on Instagram.

Taking it to her official Instagram handle, Mira shared a letter penned by someone, around three years ago. The excerpt that was shared by Mira on Instagram story talks about the importance of parenting and what boys in India should be taught by their parents at a young age, so that they do not perceive women in a negative manner.

Also, the article talks about the fact that while women are taught what not to do at a young age, boys should also be taught what not to do from a young age.

As per latest reports, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police after detaining a 15-year-old student old a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group, have now arrested the administrator of the group. This is the second arrest in the case.