Shahid Kapoor shares playful video with mom Neelima Azeem

Shahid Kapoor, the Bollywood heartthrob, delighted fans on Saturday by sharing a playful video featuring none other than his beloved mother, Neelima Azeem, a seasoned actor herself.

In the clip, Neelima can be seen sporting a mischievous grin, exchanging banter with her son Shahid. With a touch of humor, Shahid captioned the video, “Just another normal Saturday with MOMMY!!” It’s these candid moments that truly capture the essence of family bonding.

Neelima, renowned for her roles in both movies and television, recently appeared in the acclaimed film ‘Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare’. Notably, she has graced the silver screen with her talent in diverse roles over the years, including memorable performances in films like ‘Sooryavansham’ and ‘Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro’, which earned critical acclaim.

Apart from her acting prowess, Neelima is also an accomplished Kathak dancer, having trained under the legendary Birju Maharaj’s Kalashram. Her multifaceted talents have earned her recognition and admiration from audiences and critics alike.

On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor has been making waves in the industry with his recent film ventures. His latest outing, ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, presents a unique storyline where Shahid’s character falls in love with a robot named Sifra, portrayed by Kriti Sanon. While the film received mixed reviews, Shahid’s performance garnered praise from his fans.

Looking ahead, Shahid Kapoor is gearing up for his next projects, including the action-packed thriller ‘Deva’, alongside the talented Pooja Hegde. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film promises to be an exhilarating ride for fans of the genre.

Furthermore, Shahid is set to headline the mythological drama ‘Ashwatthama-The Saga Continues’, produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, and Deepshika Deshmukh under their banner Pooja Entertainment. Directed by Sachin Ravi, this ambitious project is sure to captivate audiences with its grand narrative.

As Shahid continues to captivate audiences with his versatile performances, fans eagerly anticipate witnessing his upcoming ventures unfold on the big screen. And with his mother Neelima Azeem by his side, Shahid’s journey in the world of cinema becomes even more heartwarming and inspiring.