Amidst the novel Coronavirus, people on Monday celebrated Rakshabandhan with their brothers and sisters. However, this year, it was a low-key affair. With all the necessary precautions, everyone shared and flaunted their bond with their loved ones. Bollywood celebs also joined the bandwagon and made sure that they shared the festive fervour with fans on social media. Many celebs, including Vicky Kaushal, Kartik Aaryan and Arjun Rampal, shared photos from their celebrations.

Varun Dhawan shared a few pictures from his low-key Raksha Bandhan celebrations. Sharing a selfie in which he is seen sporting all the rakhis sent by his cousin sisters, he wrote, “#happyrakshabandhan Feels really odd not being able to see all my sisters this year but to love them and protect them means not seeing them…..so be it. Miss my sisters.”

Another picture shows him posing for the camera with his mother while the third picture is a throwback photo from the unveiling ceremony of his Madame Tussauds’ statute, which was attended by his sisters.

Vicky Kaushal and brother Sunny Kaushal shared a picture on their respective Instagram handles. Vicky can be seen showing off several rakhis on his wrist. Vicky shared a picture of a young girl, all decked up in a sari, applying a tilak on his forehead during the ceremony. A woman can be seen holding the puja plate for the little one.

View this post on Instagram #HappyRakshaBandhan ✨ A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) on Aug 3, 2020 at 4:00am PDT

Meanwhile, his brother Sunny also shared a similar picture of the girl tying rakhi on his wrist. He shared it with some Punjabi lyrics dedicated to sisters in the caption. “Behen kolon veer ve bana la Rakhdi, Sohne jaye gutt te saja la Rakhdi, Ese vich goondya pyaar behen da, Ese vich chaah te malal behen da..#HappyRakshabandhan,” he wrote.

Kartik Aaryan also shared several pictures from his Raksha Bandhan celebrations on Instagram. He captioned it, “Jab behen doctor ho toh Raksha ki zimmedari bhi uski (if sister is a doctor, the responsibility to provide protection is also hers) @dr.kiki_ blessing me !! Happy others Rakshabandhan Everyone.” The pictures showed him seeking her blessings by touching her feet. A picture also showed her applying a tika on her forehead as part of the rakhi ceremony.

Arjun Rampal’s son Arik celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Monday and the actor shared a picture from the celebrations, which also had his daughters Mahikaa and Myra. He shared a picture with all his three kids on Twitter and wrote, “A sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid off, no matter what you do, you know they will always have your back. Missed you @kom4186 but ur nieces did the honours. Arik’s second rakshabandhan. #happyrakshabandhan.”

Shilpa Shetty also shared a sneak peek of her daughter Shamisha’s first Rakhi celebration. The actress shared a picture of the little one, without showing her face, as she holds the hand of his brother. The five-month-old seems to be dressed in a white lehenga-choli on the occasion.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, she wrote, “Today and this moment is sooo special for us all, as Viaan-Raj and Samisha celebrate their first Rakshabandhan. They say, ‘our siblings are our first best friends’, right here is the beginning of a ‘forever’ kinda friendship. Viaan-Raj has always wanted and prayed for a lil sister – and his dream and ours has come true,making today extra special. I’m glad that they will always have each other to fall back on… someone to love unconditionally, talk to, crib about, yet be fiercely protective. Tell your sibling today, how much you love them; and if they’re around you, don’t forget to give them a tight hug!Happy Raksha Bandhan to my instafam.”

Parineeti Chopra shared a childhood picture of herself and her siblings, Shivang Chopra and Sahaj Chopra, on Raksha Bandhan. Sharing the adorable picture which shows her towering over the two of them, Parineeti wrote, “Throwback to the time when I was taller than them. Happy Rakhi to the babies-who became giants-but remained my babies. @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99.”