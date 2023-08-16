Anupam Kher on ‘replacing’ Satish Kaushik in his daughter’s life, says “she needs a father”

Anupam Kher’s bond with the late actor Satish Kaushik ran deep, a friendship that went beyond the silver screen. With Satish’s sudden demise due to a heart attack, Anupam has stepped up, taking on a fatherly role for Satish Kaushik’s daughter, Vanshika Kaushik.

Recently, Anupam Kher and Vanshika were enjoying lunch together in Mumbai. The veteran actor look committed to being a source of guidance and comfort for his late friend’s daughter, trying to fill the void left by Satish’s departure.

Anupam often shares glimpses of their moments together on his social media, offering a window into the supportive relationship they’ve developed.

Back on June 20, Anupam shared a touching video of himself and Vanshika, capturing a candid conversation. In the video, Vanshika Kaushik opened up about her daily life and her dreams for the future.

Recognizing the challenges Vanshika has faced at such a young age, Anupam believes it’s crucial for her to express her emotions and thoughts.

In discussing Vanshika Kaushik’s journey of coping with the loss, Anupam shared, “She’s gradually opening up. Initially, after her father’s passing, she withdrew into silence. But now, she’s embracing conversations on various subjects.”

Anupam Kher acknowledges that he cannot replace Satish Kaushik in Vanshika’s life, but he’s committed to being a pillar of emotional support and strength. He also speaks fondly of the friendship he shared with Satish, underscoring how deeply he misses his dear friend.

Satish Kaushik, a beloved figure in the film industry, passed away at the age of 66 on March 9, 2023, due to a heart attack in Gurugram.

His last Instagram post captured him celebrating Holi 2023 with Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. He shared a special bond with actors Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher, collaborating with them in multiple films throughout his long illustrious career.