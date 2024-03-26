Anupam Kher drops 48-yr-old pic with Anang Desai; ‘souvenir of our friendship’

Veteran actor Anupam Kher on Tuesday went down the memory lane and shared a 48-year-old picture with Anang Desai, which dates back to the time when they both were a part of Dharamveer Bharti’s iconic play ‘Andha Yug’.

Anupam also revealed that Anang and he were not only batch mates but also roommates in the National School of Drama in Delhi, from 1975 to 1978.

Sharing the throwback picture from the play ‘Andha Yug’, featuring both the actors, Anupam penned a sweet note on Instagram, which reads: “48 YEARS LATER: Anang and I were not only batch mates but also room mates from 1975 to 1978 at the #NationalSchoolOfDrama in Delhi. In our second year we were part of #DharamveerBharti’s iconic play #Andhayug as junior actors. We both kept this pic as the souvenir of our friendship for so many years.”

Anupam shared a collage with a present day picture, in which both the stars can be seen posing in a similar manner.

Reminiscing about their friendship, Anupam, who was recently seen in ‘Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay’ went on to say, “Yesterday Anang came to Lansdowne to be part of my film #TanviTheGreat and we tried to replicate the pic shot 48 years back. Not much has changed in these many years. Neither our friendship, Nor our personalities! Also for old time sake we stayed in the same room for day. Both of us snore now.”

Sikander Kher commented: “Haha both of us snore now..amazing.”

Anang is best known for his portrayal of the character Babuji in the TV show ‘Khichdi’. He is also known for his work in ‘Baghban’, ‘Ek Vivaah… Aisa Bhi’, ‘Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family’, ‘Chidiya Ghar’, and others.

Meanwhile, Anupam next has ‘The Signature’, ‘Vijay 69’ in the pipeline.