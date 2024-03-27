Anupam Kher enlists Keiko Nakahara for ‘Tanvi The Great’

Renowned actor Anupam Kher, deeply immersed in the creation of his latest cinematic endeavor ‘Tanvi The Great,’ has unveiled an exciting addition to his team – Japanese cinematographer Keiko Nakahara, who will serve as the Director of Photography (DOP) for the upcoming film.

Taking to his Instagram, Anupam shared a snapshot alongside Nakahara, both sporting sleek black attire. Engrossed in discussion, they appeared to be shaping the vision of a scene, with Anupam providing insights into his directorial perspective.

In his caption, Anupam expressed his elation, proclaiming, “ANNOUNCEMENT: Happy and Honoured to present the #DirectorOfPhotography of my directorial film #TanviTheGreat, Ms. Keiko Nakahara from Japan.” He commended Nakahara’s contribution, noting the seamless transformation of their narrative into tangible reality.

Nakahara reciprocated the enthusiasm, citing her immediate resonance with the film’s storyline. She lauded Anupam’s directorial finesse, emphasizing the spontaneity infused into the creative process, which invigorated their collaborative synergy.

Prior to Nakahara’s inclusion, the project had already garnered attention with the enlistment of Oscar-winning music director MM Keeravani, captured in a candid video shared by Anupam during a recording session.

‘Tanvi The Great’ unfolds under the banner of Anupam Kher Studio, adding another milestone to Kher’s illustrious career spanning nearly four decades in Indian cinema and beyond. His forthcoming venture, ‘Vijay 69,’ produced by YRF Entertainment, promises to captivate audiences with its portrayal of a sexagenarian protagonist embarking on a triathlon quest, portrayed by Kher himself.

Helmed by director Akshay Roy, known for his work on ‘Meri Pyaari Bindu,’ ‘Vijay 69’ boasts a stellar cast and a compelling narrative that transcends boundaries. With esteemed collaborators like Maneesh Sharma onboard, Kher’s cinematic journey continues to evolve, with projects like ‘Emergency’ and ‘Signature’ awaiting their moment in the spotlight.